Interview with Kat Meyer, Conference Co-Chair, Tools of Change for Publishing, Plus Contest! Win a Free Pass to TOC

The phrase “Publishing without boundaries” was actually coined by my co-chair, Andrew Savikas during one of our preliminary conference meetings. He didn’t suggest it as the theme, but all of us at O’Reilly loved it and agreed it fit perfectly with where the world of publishing is right now. Boundaries are disappearing. The rules that many in the industry have relied upon to make business run smoothly (for the most part), no longer apply – which is either a terrifying wakeup call or an exhilarating opportunity depending on one’s point of view. The one thing most seem to agree upon – as the old walls/boundaries come down — there’s no going back. Boundaries of who is a publisher, and who is a reader – they’re disappearing as digital production and distribution tools are more and more accessible to pretty much everyone. Boundaries of what content is available where and to whom — those boundaries are disappearing as digital content refuses to be easily confined by territorial rights restrictions…An industry that was once a rigidly defined landscape is being transformed into unchartered territory. So, the next question to consider is: as this territory is explored and claimed, what will the new boundaries look like? How will they be defined? That’s where it gets interesting, and that’s what a lot of the discussion at TOC 2011 will revolve around.

So, Kat, with Tools of Change 2011 is just around the corner — February 14 – 16, 2011 — I figure you have plenty of free time to answer questions about this year’s program. Let’s start with the theme: Publishing Without Boundaries. What does that mean to you?

I know you’re excited about every session and speaker on the panel, but can you give us some highlights from the schedule?

Wow. Yes, I am excited about every session and every speaker…I’ve spent the last many months talking at length with the speakers, learning about their backgrounds, and hearing what they plan to talk about. This is a stellar group of people we’ve gathered together. It’d be intimidating to have that many brilliant people in one space, if it weren’t for the fact that they’re all incredibly nice people as well. And each thoroughly entertaining in their own way. Every speaker on this program is a highlight. I can tell you that some of the speakers have really surprised me – and I’m happy to share a few of the names that may not yet be as known as others, but who are rising stars in this community:

Gus Balbontin is one person I am pretty sure everyone will learn a lot from, and also want to get to know. He’s passionate not just about the work that Lonely Planet does, but about life, and about how the two connect. His keynote is funny, and real, and the lessons he shares apply equally to publishers in transition and anyone facing tough changes in life.

Keynoters Britt Iversen and Anna Gerber, co-founders of gorgeous art object/booky-book publisher Visual Editions will blow everyone away with their pure enthusiasm for creating beautiful paper books that make readers happy. They take on seemingly impossible projects because they want to see them come to life – and they make them happen. But at the same time, they’re smart business women. They’re going to make a real impression and inspire a lot of people.

Marcin Wichary of Google, who is leading a workshop on HTML5 for publishers is brilliant, funny, and excited about sharing what he knows. He is one of many workshop leaders who have been spending hours and hours preparing for TOC, and I am so proud of what he, and every one of our workshop speakers has put together for the participants. Marcin and others are just bending over backwards to make sure they can answer questions and really deliver what the attendees are hoping to learn. I mention this because all of our workshop leaders (and a good number of our speakers) have indicated they’d really like to hear from TOC attendees ahead of time — so we’re encouraging TOC attendees to reach out using the “comments/questions” window located at the bottom of each session description page on the website.

Neal Hoskins’ panel of app developers has morphed from being an overview of features that successful apps have incorporated into an in depth discussion of the craft, care and polish that go into well-thought out content apps. The panel is another one (we have so many) that is packed with a veritable who’s who of leaders in their field.

And another really awesome panel people may not have noticed quietly take a place on the program — one on subscription models and case studies which is being moderated by Andrew Savikas, and includes Jeremy Bornstein of Subutai (creators of The Mongoliad project) and of Rich Ziade of Readability (who has a major announcement he’ll be making soon).

I’m also really excited about meeting readers — it’s one of my favorite things about TOC.

If I keep going, I’ll end up recreating the entire program here. We’ve got keynotes that are just insanely impressive, we’ve got speakers from around the globe, we’ve got speakers from every conceivable part of not only the publishing ecosystem, but from the academic world and from other industries. This program represents an incredible assembly of relevant and meaningful perspectives that most of us just don’t get to hear from every day. And what’s really cool? We’ll all get to be part of the conversation. Each speaker is really interested in making each session as interactive as possible. One gigantic ball of highlights, Kassia. That’s what we’ve got going on at TOC this year. 🙂

[Note: Kat’s comment about hearing from attendees in advance goes for my panel, Bookselling in the 21st Century as well. Please share what you’d like to hear from this awesome group of people.]